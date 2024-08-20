Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Director Barbara H. Nelson Sells 16,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) Director Barbara H. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 48.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Backblaze by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 117.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 371,851 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 6.4% during the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $2,048,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLZE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

