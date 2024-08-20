Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Trading Up 6.6%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 277.49 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 277.25 ($3.60). 205,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 215,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.38).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BKS
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beeks Financial Cloud Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.