Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Trading Up 6.6%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 277.49 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 277.25 ($3.60). 205,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 215,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.38).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £183.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26,000.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

