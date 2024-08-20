Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Scotiabank

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKH

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.68. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,285.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 56,954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 564.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.