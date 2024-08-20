Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,428 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 457.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

