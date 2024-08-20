Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 499 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG opened at $171.86 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $189.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.98.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

