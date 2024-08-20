Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 582 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 229.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 135.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 330,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,768,000 after buying an additional 86,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,832,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.75 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

