Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $1,423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 168.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after buying an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $911.85.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $623.62 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $764.92 and a 200-day moving average of $843.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

