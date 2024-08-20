Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 9,740 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 707.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 141,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

