Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in Crown Castle by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.88.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.53.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

