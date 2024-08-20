Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,053 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,647 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 664,672 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 302,762 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 128,882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

