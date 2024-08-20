Blue Trust Inc. Buys 10,556 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 585.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get eXp World alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in eXp World by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in eXp World by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Report on EXPI

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,513,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,326,251.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,306. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eXp World

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.