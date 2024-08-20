Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,299 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

APLE opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on APLE. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

