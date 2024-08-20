Blue Trust Inc. Buys 6,481 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

