Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $197.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.24. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $219.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.47.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

