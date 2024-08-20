Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 1,868.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Futu by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Futu by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $81.86.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.37.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

