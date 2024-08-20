Blue Trust Inc. Has $131,000 Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.11. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

