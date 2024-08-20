Blue Trust Inc. Has $134,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 319.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

