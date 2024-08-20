Blue Trust Inc. Has $137,000 Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 8,231.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 185,702 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 64,876 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $100.84.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

