Blue Trust Inc. Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 1,190.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

