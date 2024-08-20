Blue Trust Inc. Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Globant by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,693,000 after buying an additional 213,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Globant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,659,000 after purchasing an additional 714,162 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,396,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $114,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.68 and a 200-day moving average of $191.94. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

