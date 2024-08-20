Blue Trust Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Citigroup cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

