Blue Trust Inc. Has $175,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NXST stock opened at $167.19 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.89.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.19%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,107. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nexstar Media Group

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.