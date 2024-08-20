Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,604 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after acquiring an additional 556,566 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,850,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 825,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

MRO stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

