Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 482 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 139.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

