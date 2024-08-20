Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.587 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Separately, Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

