Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Crocs by 47.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $10,771,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $165.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $4,572,263. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

