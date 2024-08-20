Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,612,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $27,770,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Vontier by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,492,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after acquiring an additional 521,310 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,613,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vontier by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,695,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,898,000 after purchasing an additional 329,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

