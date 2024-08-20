Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bodycote to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.
