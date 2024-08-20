Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 70,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $27,253,193. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.