BOX (NYSE:BOX) Raised to Hold at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOX. UBS Group lowered their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BOX opened at $28.35 on Friday. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in BOX by 324.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 212,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.