BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded to Hold by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BOX opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. BOX has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,965,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,556,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,329,000 after buying an additional 2,249,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 404.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 802,564 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 4,889.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 796,934 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $19,606,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in BOX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,340,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,882,000 after purchasing an additional 699,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.