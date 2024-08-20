Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Brompton Corp. Sells 4,900 Shares

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total value of C$50,372.00.
Brompton Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Brompton Corp. sold 8,400 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$86,100.00.
Brompton Split Banc Stock Performance
SBC opened at C$8.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.84. The company has a market cap of C$191.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.52. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.97 and a 12-month high of C$9.84.
Brompton Split Banc Company Profile
Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.
