Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 10,582 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,943,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $10,082,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $5,020,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 97.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 183,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 90,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,264 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

