Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.56% of God Bless America ETF worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in God Bless America ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,403,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,256,000 after buying an additional 45,105 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of God Bless America ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 120,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in God Bless America ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

God Bless America ETF Price Performance

YALL stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05. God Bless America ETF has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $36.84.

About God Bless America ETF

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

