Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 194,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 48,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $668,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GDV opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $95,528 in the last 90 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.