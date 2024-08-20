Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.15.

SPOT opened at $344.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of -514.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.15. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $359.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

