Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,293 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $152.09 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $152.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

