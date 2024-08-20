Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,817 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $107.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

