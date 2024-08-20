Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,505 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 126.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

