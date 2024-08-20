Brookstone Capital Management Buys 4,670 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

