Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 767.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

