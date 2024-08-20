Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 18,689 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 231,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 217,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 66,633 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

