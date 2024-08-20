Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 86,902 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 152,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

STLD stock opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

