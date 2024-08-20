Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

