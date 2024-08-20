Brookstone Capital Management Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBAP. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
XBAP stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.
