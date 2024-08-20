Brookstone Capital Management Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBAP. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

XBAP stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.