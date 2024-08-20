Brookstone Capital Management Has $464,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $3,452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in PPG Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,048,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries stock opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.87 and its 200-day moving average is $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

