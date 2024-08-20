Brookstone Capital Management Has $542,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 226.7% during the first quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 109,990 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 132,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 66,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 240.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 56,109 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KOCT opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

