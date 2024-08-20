Brookstone Capital Management Has $594,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Northern Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $92.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

