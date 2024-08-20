Brookstone Capital Management Invests $414,000 in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTLS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 239,972 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,664,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,625,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 123,860 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 85,576 shares during the period.

Shares of FTLS opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

