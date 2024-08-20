Brookstone Capital Management Invests $414,000 in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTLS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 239,972 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,664,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,625,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 123,860 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 85,576 shares during the period.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FTLS opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26.
About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.