Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $473,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $5,141,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $691,000.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $85.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61.
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
